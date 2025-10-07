Kowloon makeover? Landmark restaurant on North Shore could soon look very different

SAUGUS, Mass. — A landmark restaurant on the North Shore of Massachusetts could soon look very different.

The Saugus Planning Board has reviewed a proposal to build nearly 200 apartments on the property of the Kowloon along a busy stretch of Route 1.

The architects representing the Wong family, who own and operate the popular eatery, presented a plan that includes two six-story buildings on the site of the eatery. There will be 198 one-bedroom apartments.

The buildings will include high-end commercial on the first floor, with some parking in front, but most of it in the back. One building will also have a temporary restaurant while the development is going on.

Kowloon, which spans five acres along Route 1, celebrated its 75th anniversary in August. It’s been a staple for families on the North Shore and has had many celebrity visits, including Jon Cena and The Rock.

The third generation of the Wong family currently owns it, but there have been talks for years to downsize the restaurant as the family looks to develop the property.

How quickly could all of this change?

The architect said it would take about 14 months of construction per building, and the buildings would be done at separate times to keep the Kowloon open.

The planning board voted last night to hire a company to do a site plan review.

