Kowloon expansion: Iconic North Shore restaurant preparing to open 2nd Mass. location

REVERE, Mass. — One of the most popular restaurants in Massachusetts is preparing to expand into a second location later this year.

Kowloon Restaurant on Route 1 in Saugus confirmed to Boston 25 News that it will be opening a new spot on Revere Beach in the spring.

A spokesperson for the iconic North Shore eatery says the new brand will be called "Kowloon Tiki On The Beach."

The opening date for the Revere restaurant is expected to be “announced soon,” along with additional information detailing what diners can expect.

Phantom Gourment first announced news of the location on Wednesday, with Dave Andelman saying in a video, “I have massive breaking food news. Kowloon is adding a location on Revere Beach...I am not kidding. I have not had too many mai tais.”

In the fall of 2025, the Saugus Planning Board announced that it was reviewing a proposal to build nearly 200 apartments on the Kowloon’s Route 1 property.

The architects representing the Wong family, who own and operate the Kowloon, presented a plan that includes two six-story buildings on the site of the eatery. There will be 198 one-bedroom apartments.

Kowloon celebrated its 75th anniversary in August 2025. It’s been a staple for families on the North Shore and has had many celebrity visits, including Jon Cena and The Rock.

A Kowloon spinoff restaurant, 9 Dragons, also opened at The Brook casino in New Hampshire in 2024.

