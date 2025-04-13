King Richard’s Faire moving to new location, site of Edaville Family Theme Park

CARVER, Mass. — King Richard’s Faire announced this week that it will be moving to a new home in Carver, Massachusetts.

New England’s largest and longest-running Renaissance festival will be getting a makeover to provide more decades of magic and memories by moving to the Edaville Family Theme Park.

The new location will allow the fair to grow bigger and better than ever.

The new grounds will be friendlier to those guests with accessibility needs and will boast new landscapes like crimson cranberry bogs and a mirrored pond.

Edaville will also experience a transformation, bringing new enchantment for guests but also continuing its tradition of Christmas and holiday light magic in December. Edaville will also add exciting entertainment, and delicious foods and beverage options, as well as expand its festive holiday marketplace.

“Tradition is important to us all and keeping the important aspects of our storied businesses will be a comfort to longtime fans,” says Aimée Shapiro Sedley, the daughter of original Faire creators and owners, Dick and Bonnie Shapiro. Aimée has served as Producer and General Manager for the Faire over the past thirty-years and believes building these new experiences with Edaville will ensure generations to come will get to know the joy and excitement of both.

Gates for the 2025 Faire open on Saturday, August 30.

Tickets for the 2025 season are $46 for adults, $26 for children ages 4 to 11, and free for children under age 3. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online using the link here.

