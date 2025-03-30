Killington Resort in Vermont closed on Sunday due to power outage, safety concerns

KILLINGTON, VT — Killington Resort in Vermont is closed due to a power outage and safety concerns.

The ski resort posted on Facebook on Sunday morning that they will be closed all day on Sunday.

“Due to a power outage and ongoing safety concerns, we will be closed today, March 30th,” the post said. “Access remains limited, and is only available via East Mountain Road. Trees are continuing to fall around the mountain, and trails are beginning to refreeze, creating unsafe conditions for guests and staff.”

Parts of Vermont were in a Winter Storm Warning due to ice this past weekend.

The resort says they plan on reopening on Monday, March 31.

For updates, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group