GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A man was hospitalized after being swept into the ocean by a wave at Gloucester’s Eastern Point Breakwater Friday morning, according to police.

Officers responded around 9:46 a.m. and found that the man had managed to climb onto a rock about three-quarters of the way down the breakwater.

Officer Santo Parisi, wearing a life jacket and carrying a rescue rope, made his way to the man and helped him back onto the breakwater before escorting him safely to land.

The Gloucester Police boat and Gloucester Harbormaster also responded.

The man was treated by Gloucester Fire Department paramedics and taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital for further evaluation.

Police later secured the breakwater entrance because of rising tides and hazardous conditions.

Officials are reminding the public to use caution along the coastline and remain aware of changing tides, rough seas and unpredictable waves.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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