Kenyan man wanted for allegedly killing his girlfriend returns to Massachusetts

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan man facing murder charges has been extradited and is back in Massachusetts nearly a year after he fled the United States, authorities said Monday.

Kevin Adam Kinyanjui Kangethe is wanted for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Margaret Mbitu, and leaving her body in a car at Logan Airport on Oct. 31.

Kangethe left Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, on Sunday, and he’s set to face murder charges at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Tuesday, Kenyan Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga said.

“I wish to reiterate my commitment and support, whenever needed, to the United States of America, and in particular the prosecution team as they proceed with the next phase of the case,” Ingonga said Monday.

The prosecution said that the extradition order had earlier been issued by the court in July.

Whitman police searching for missing woman last seen in Halifax Whitman police searching for missing woman last seen in Halifax (BAMSI)

Kangethe, who has renounced his U.S. citizenship, was involved in a dramatic escape from a police cell after his Kenyan lawyer visited him in January. Disciplinary action was taken against four police officers who were on duty when he escaped. He was rearrested a week later, and his extradition case continued.

Massachusetts State Police said in early November that Kangethe had left Mbitus’s body in a car at Logan Airport and boarded a flight to Kenya. Massachusetts officials said they were working with Kenyan authorities to locate him, and he was arrested in a nightclub on Jan. 30 after being on the run for three months.

Mbitu, a health care aide in Halifax, was last seen leaving work on October 30 and reported missing by her family. The preliminary investigation showed Mbitu had left her workplace and traveled with Kangethe to Lowell, where he lived, the prosecution said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group