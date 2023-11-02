Whitman police searching for missing woman last seen in Halifax

HALIFAX, Mass — Whitman police are searching for a missing woman last seen in Halifax.

30-year-old Margaret “Maggie” Wanjiru Mbitu was last seen on Monday, October 30th, 2023 around 11 p.m. leaving her workplace in Halifax.

Maggie is described as 5′4″, with black hair tied in a ponytail, and has dark brown/black eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants with a gray shirt and a black cardigan, and was driving a white Toyota Venza.

Mbitu works for BAMSI a charity organization.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Whitman police at 781-447-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

