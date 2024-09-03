Kenyan man accused of killing girlfriend, leaving body in car at Logan airport to appear in court

BOSTON — A Kenyan man accused of killing his girlfriend and leaving her body in a car at Logan Airport is set to appear in court.

Kevin Adam Kinyanjui Kangethe is wanted for the death of his girlfriend, Margaret Mbitu, whose body was found in a car at the airport on October 31.

Kangethe left Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, on Sunday, after an extradition order had earlier been issued by the court in July.

Massachusetts State Police said in early November that Kangethe had left Mbitus’s body in a car at Logan Airport and boarded a flight to Kenya. Massachusetts officials said they were working with Kenyan authorities to locate him, and he was arrested in a nightclub on Jan. 30 after being on the run for three months.

“We are deeply grateful to the District Attorney, investigators, police, and victim advocates who have supported our family and are ensuring Maggie’s killer is held responsible,” the Mbitu family said in a statement on Monday. “We will have no further comment before tomorrow’s court hearing and request that the media respect our family’s privacy at this difficult time,” they added.

Kangethe, who has renounced his U.S. citizenship, was then involved in a dramatic escape from a police cell after his Kenyan lawyer visited him in January. Disciplinary action was taken against four police officers who were on duty when he escaped. He was rearrested a week later.

Mbitu, a health care aide in Halifax, was last seen leaving work on October 30 and reported missing by her family. The preliminary investigation showed Mbitu had left her workplace and traveled with Kangethe to Lowell, where he lived, the prosecution said.

Kangethe is expected to appear in Suffolk Superior Court on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

