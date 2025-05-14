‘That’s wild’: Your personal information is for sale, and it’s not expensive

Mass. — Criminals looking to steal your identity are shopping the dark web. In many cases, they are able to buy your Social Security number and much more for as little as one dollar.

Georgia State professor David Maimon is the Director of Evidence-Based Cybersecurity Research Group. He says it’s not uncommon for criminals to give identities away for free after companies refuse to pay data breach ransoms.

“The numbers I was able to find were offered for free,” Maimon told Gray.

“I went on Telegram, and I looked for some interesting identities for you and took me, like, less than two seconds,” Maimon said.

One of those identities belongs to DJ Gibson. “Oh, that’s my grandson,” Gibson’s grandmother said when she saw a screen grab that showed his date of birth, his driver’s license, and other information to steal his identity for sale.

“Oh, my goodness,” she said.

“That’s crazy. That’s wild,” Gibson said after seeing his personal information being advertised online.

Not all information is free. The more information, the more it costs. Many of the Social Security numbers come complete with proof of identity pictures.

“$5 per identity. Now, if you buy in bulk, you get a way better price,” Maimon said.

It’s not just the dark web anymore; Maimon’s team finds the identities for sale everywhere from Telegram to Facebook and Instagram.

“You don’t have to be very skilled. You just need to know where to look,” said Maimon.

Gibson said he’s been dealing with the consequences of his stolen identity for a while.

“Stack of paper of this tall, just of inquiries,” he told Gray.

Hard inquiries came in last year on his credit and dozens of applications using his identity by criminals trying to get cash.

“It was worrying. It was a constant worry,” Gibson said.

Boston 25 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard said to protect yourself, you need to freeze your credit now.

“You don’t throw up your hands, you freeze your credit. It’s free to do and it will protect you from most harm that criminals may try to do with your info,” Howard said.

Along with freezing your credit at all three of the credit bureaus, you should keep a closer eye on your credit.

“One easy tool you can use is set up a Credit Karma account, and you’ll be able to see your credit and an approximation of your credit score whenever you want for free,” Howard said.

