Kelsey Fitzsimmons waives her right to a jury trial

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Kelsey Fitzsimmons has waived her right to a jury trial, which means a judge will decide her fate.

Fitzsimmons, a former North Andover police officer, was shot inside her home last summer while officers were trying to serve a restraining order inside her home.

Fitzsimmons is accused of pointing a gun at officers when they arrived at her home, but she maintains she never did.

Her attorneys argue she was a new mother struggling with postpartum depression at the time.

She has pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon. If convicted, Fitzsimmons faces up to 5 years in prison.

A judge has since approved allowing Fitzsimmons to move into her own residence, but she will remain under strict probation conditions, including unannounced home visits.

Her trial is expected to start Monday morning at 9 a.m. and be finished by Friday.

The judge has allowed text messages the day of the shooting between Fitzsimmons and her fiancé Justin Aylaian.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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