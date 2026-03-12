Judge loosens bail conditions for North Andover Police Officer Kelsey Fitzsimmons

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A judge has eased bail conditions for North Andover Police Officer Kelsey Fitzsimmons, who is facing an assault charge stemming from a confrontation at her home last summer.

Fitzsimmons is accused of pointing a gun at officers who arrived to serve her with a restraining order. During the encounter inside her home, police shot and wounded her.

Fitzsimmons acknowledges she had a firearm but maintains she never pointed it at officers. She has also stated she was struggling with postpartum depression at the time of the incident.

In Thursday’s ruling, the judge approved allowing Fitzsimmons to move into her own residence, but she will remain under strict probation conditions, including unannounced home visits.

Speaking outside the courthouse, Fitzsimmons said she is ready to move forward and prepare for her upcoming trial.

Kelsey Fitzsimmons

“I’m ready to have my day and tell my story because it’s the truth,” Fitzsimmons told reporters. “Anything inaccurate is going to be revealed during the trial...There is more to come, and it’s going to come.”

Attorneys in the case are slated to meet on Monday to review the juror questionnaire ahead of her trial, which is expected to start on March 23.

