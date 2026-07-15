Kayaker rescued after boat overturns on Taunton pond

TAUNTON, Mass. — A Kayaker was rescued after their boat overturned on a Taunton pond.

According to the Taunton Fire Department, around 5:37 p.m., crews responded to Lake Rico at 1361 Middleboro Ave. after receiving a report from the Department of Conservation & Recreation (DCR) of an overturned kayak with a person in the water.

A hiker located the kayaker and stayed with him while sharing his location with emergency responders.

Firefighters used a nearby boat while another crew launched the department’s inflatable rescue boat.

A citizen also volunteered a drone, giving incident commanders an aerial view to help coordinate the rescue.

Firefighters safely brought the kayaker back to shore shortly after 6:20 p.m., where he was evaluated.

He did not require transport to a hospital.

Fire officials credited the successful rescue to the quick response of firefighters and assistance from several members of the public.

“This incident’s positive outcome was made possible due to a true team effort,” said Chief Lavigne. “Our firefighters responded quickly and we are grateful to the members of the public who stepped up to help, including the citizen who provided drone support, the individual who made a boat available to firefighters, and the hiker who stayed with the kayaker until help arrived. Their actions certainly helped ensure a safe outcome.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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