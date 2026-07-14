‘Love you Boston’: Noah Kahan caps off huge week with hole-in-one

BOSTON — Noah Kahan had a week in Boston that fans won’t forget, but it got even better for him.

The Vermont-born singer-songwriter celebrated a major milestone by selling out four consecutive nights at Fenway Park, then became the latest artist inducted into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame.

The celebrations continued on Monday when Kahan’s latest album was officially certified platinum.

And then came a moment even he called one of the best days of his life.

Kahan shared a video on social media capturing the moment he made a hole-in-one at Boston Golf Club in Hingham.

“Hole in one, Hole 11, Boston Golf Club,” Kahan said in the video. “I can’t believe that just happened.”

Sold out 4 fenways made a hole in one then stole 5k off the dealer at encore. What a week! Love you Boston — Noah Kahan (@NoahKahan) July 13, 2026

Kahan thanked his caddies — and his trusty five-iron — after the shot.

The ace came on the 11th hole at Boston Golf Club.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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