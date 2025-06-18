Karen Read’s verdict slips: See the choices jurors in her murder retrial face

DEDHAM, Mass. — Jury deliberations in Karen Read’s retrial are continuing on Wednesday after weeks of testimony and closing arguments in the high-profile murder case.

Wednesday marks the third full day of deliberations. On Friday afternoon, the jurors got the case and deliberated for a short time before being sent home for the weekend.

The twelve jurors will return verdict slips to Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone when they’ve reached a determination on the three charges that Read faces: second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Here’s a look at what jurors see on the slips:

2282 CR117 - Offense 001 - Murder in the Second Degree

In the above-entitled case, we the jury say that the Defendant is:

_ Not Guilty _ Guilty of Offense as Charged: Murder in the Second Degree

2282 CR117 - Offense 002 - Manslaughter while Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Liquor

In the above-entitled case, we the jury say that the Defendant is:

_ Not Guilty of the offense charged or any lesser included offense. _ Guilty of the offense as charged: Manslaughter while Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Liquor

(check on or both of the following):

_ Manslaughter while Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Liquor

and/or

_ Manslaughter while Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Level of .08% or greater

_ Guilty of a Lesser included offense: Involuntary Manslaughter _ Guilty of a Lesser included offense: Motor Vehicle Homicide (Felony-OUI Liquor and Negligence)

(check on or both of the following):

_ Motor Vehicle Homicide by Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Liquor

and/or

_ Motor Vehicle Homicide by Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Level of .08% or greater

_ Guilty of a Lesser included offense: Operating Under the Influence of Liquor

(check on or both of the following):

_ Operating Under the Influence of Liquor

_ Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Level of .08% or greater

(NOTE: This verdict slip was amended on Tuesday after the jury asked the court, “Does a guilty verdict on a lesser charge of driving under the influence mean guilt on the main charge, which is manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence?“)

2282 CR117 - Offense 003 - Leaving the Scene of An Accident Resulting in Death

In the above-entitled case, we the jury say that the Defendant is:

_ Not Guilty _ Guilty of Offense as Charged: Leaving the Scene of An Accident Resulting in Death

Get caught up with all of the latest in Karen Read’s retrial.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group