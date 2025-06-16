Karen Read’s murder retrial (live updates): First full day of jury deliberations

DEDHAM, Mass. — Monday marks the first full day of jury deliberations in the murder retrial of Karen Read, the woman charged in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend.

Read, 45, of Mansfield, is accused of striking John O’Keefe, 46, with her Lexus SUV and leaving him to die alone in a blizzard outside of a house party in Canton at the home of fellow officer Brian Albert on Jan. 29, 2022, following a night of drinking.

The jury got the case on Friday afternoon after defense attorney Alan Jackson and special prosecutor Hank Brennan delivered lengthy closing arguments in Read’s second trial. Jurors heard opposing versions of what happened to O’Keefe.

Jackson told the jury that Read is an innocent woman victimized by a police cover-up in which law enforcement officers sought to protect their own and obscure the real killer.

Brennan said Read callously decided to leave O’Keefe dying in the snow, fully aware that he was gravely injured.

Throughout her second trial, the prosecution’s theory of jaded love turned deadly was countered by a defense claim that a cast of tight-knit Boston area law enforcement killed a fellow police officer.

Read’s lawyers argued that O’Keefe was beaten, bitten by a dog, then left outside Albert’s home in a conspiracy orchestrated by the police that included planting evidence against Read.

Read’s first trial ended in a mistrial after five days due to a hung jury on July 1, 2024. Several jurors came out to say that the panel had unanimously agreed that Read was not guilty of the most serious charge of second-degree murder.

On Friday, the jurors deliberated for a little more than an hour before they were sent home for the weekend. They’ll have a full day on Monday to discuss the case, the witnesses, and evidence, as they try to reach a verdict on all three charges that Read faces:

Second-degree murder

Manslaughter while operating under the influence

Leaving the scene of a crash resulting in injury or death

Outside of court on Friday, Read said that she was anxious and planned to get sleep over the weekend.

“We’ve done everything we can,” Read said of her case. “The instructions, the verdict slip, you’ve seen us fighting in court.”

