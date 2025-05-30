Karen Read’s murder retrial: Week 6 recap with Ted Daniel

DEDHAM, Mass. — The sixth week of witness testimony in the murder retrial of Karen Read featured the prosecution resting its case after calling 38 witnesses to the stand, and the defense calling on its first witness.

Boston 25 News reporter Ted Daniel connected with Peter Tragos, also known as the “Lawyer You Know,” to recap all of the highlights.

Week 6 recap:

Not caught up on the latest in Read’s second murder trial? Check out our Week 5 recap here, our Week 4 recap here, and our Week 3 recap here.

Dr. Judson Welcher, a crash reconstruction expert with the forensics company Aperture LLC, was the last witness on the stand when the prosecution rested Thursday. He most notably testified that damage to Read’s SUV was “consistent with a collision” involving O’Keefe if the vehicle was moving faster than 8 mph.

Matt DiSogra, director of engineering at DeltaV, a motor vehicle accident reconstruction firm, was the first witness called by the defense. He disputed Welcher’s claims.

Read on Thursday was asked how long it would take for her lawyers to present her case. She estimated “one-and-a-half to two weeks.”

A full week of testimony is on tap to start the month of June.

RELATED:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group