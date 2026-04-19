Three women from Mass. rescued from New Hampshire trail

FRACONIA, N.H. — Three women from Haverhill were rescued from a New Hampshire trail on Friday evening, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

At around 8:30 p.m., officers were made aware of three hikers in need of assistance on the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia Notch.

Officers with New Hampshire Fish and Game had learned that the trio had run out of daylight and could no longer follow the trail. They also felt that they could not safely cross Dry Brook, which the Falling Waters Trail crosses five times.

They expressed they lacked appropriate clothing to spend the night as temperatures were falling into the forties.

A pair officers responded to the Falling Waters Trail, and located the trio 1.5 miles up the trailhead and made contact with them around 11:05 p.m.

Ater giving them lights and some warm clothing they safely made the uppermost brook crossing.

In order to avoid the remaining crossings and the “monorail” that existed on the trail, New Hampshire Fish and Game said the group bushwhacked to the lower portion of the trail and safely made it to the trailhead at 12:05 a.m.

The hikers were identified as 21-year-old Joelina Pereyra, 23-year-old Arianna Pereyra and 22-year-old Nayeli Rodriguez; all of Haverhill Massachusetts.

The group told police that they department for the trailhead at around 8 a.m. and had ascended via the Old Bridle Path to Franconia Ridge.

They only had sneakers on, and icy trail conditions slowed their progress. Once the sun set the group did not have any lights that would allow them to follow the trail without assistance.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said hikers are encouraged to be prepared for their trek to include packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets & pants, and a knife.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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