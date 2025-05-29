‘Not a people-free zone’: Judge clarifies enforcement of buffer zone during Karen Read trial

DEDHAM, Mass. — A U.S. District Court judge ruled that the buffer zone outside of court where the Karen Read retrial is occurring is allowed to stand but the way it’s enforced by police has to change.

In a 20-page decision, Judge Myong J. Joun denied in part and granted in part 4 plaintiffs’ motion for temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction.

Judge Beverly Cannone, State Police Superintendent Geoffrey Noble, Dedham Police Chief Michael d’Entremont, and Norfolk County District Attorney are all listed as defendants.

The plaintiffs, Jason Grant, Allison Taggart, Lisa Peterson, and Samantha Lyons, argued that Massachusetts State Police troopers “have been ignoring the Buffer Zone Orders without consequence and are unlawfully prohibiting protestors’ speech activities,” according to court documents.

In his ruling, Judge Joun stated in part “although the Buffer Zone Orders are clear, the record shows a persistent pattern of arrests or threats of arrest to protesters and non-protesters alike who are complying with the Buffer Zone Orders.”

Examples of this included an incident involving plaintiff Jason Grant, where on May 16 he stood across from the Norfolk Superior Courthouse while holding an American flag and a sign containing a Bible verse that stated “2 Corinthians 3:17: Now the Lord is the Spirit, and Where the Spirit of the Lord is, There is Freedom.”

According to the court documents, Grant was warned by State Police Sergeant Michael Hardman that signs related to the trial were restricted in the buffer zone. At some point, Grant wasn’t permitted to stand across the courthouse with those signs.

“The buffer zone is not a people-free zone,” Judge Joun stated. “The public has the right of access, not only to the sidewalks and pathways of the courthouse, but access into the courthouse itself. The Buffer Zone Orders may be enforced only against those individuals who engage in activities that are intended to interfere with the administration of justice or are intended to influence trial participants in the discharge of their duties within the buffer zone.”

In contrast to Grant’s incident, the judge pointed out that an Erica Walsh displaying “FKR”, which is understood to mean “Free Karen Read”, is not protected speech in the buffer zone, as it’s a direct message about Read’s guilt or innocence.

“Law enforcement officers are enjoined from enforcing the Buffer Zone Orders in ways that are inconsistent with this decision,” the ruling read in closing. “Prior to enforcement, law enforcement officers must be able to clearly articulate, without speculation, how any individual violated the Buffer Zone Orders, consistent with this decision.”

The full decision can be read below:

