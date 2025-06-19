Karen Read’s murder retrial: Verdict recap with Ted Daniel, Peter Tragos

After weeks of testimony and four days of deliberation, Karen Read walked out of court a free woman after more than three years and two trials over the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe.

Boston 25 News reporter Ted Daniel connected with Peter Tragos, also known as the “Lawyer You Know,” to recap all of the highlights of the final week of Read’s retrial.

Read, 45, was accused of striking John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her Lexus SUV and leaving him to die alone in a blizzard outside of a house party in Canton at the home of fellow officer Brian Albert on Jan. 29, 2022, following a night of drinking.

Prosecutors had alleged Read intentionally backed into O’Keefe after she dropped him off at the house party and returned hours later to find him dead. The defense claimed that she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O’Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

