Karen Read’s murder retrial: Week 8 recap with Ted Daniel, Peter Tragos

The eighth week of testimony in the murder retrial of Karen Read featured the defense calling its final witness and resting, paving the way for closing arguments and the start of jury deliberations.

Boston 25 News reporter Ted Daniel connected with Peter Tragos, also known as the "Lawyer You Know," to recap all of the highlights.

Week 8 recap:

Read, 45, is accused of striking John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her Lexus SUV and leaving him to die alone in a blizzard outside of a house party in Canton at the home of fellow officer Brian Albert on Jan. 29, 2022, following a night of drinking.

Prosecutors allege Read intentionally backed into O’Keefe after she dropped him off at the house party and returned hours later to find him dead. The defense has claimed that she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O’Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

A mistrial was declared last year after jurors said they were at an impasse and deliberating further would be futile.

