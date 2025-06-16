Karen Read speaks out after judge denies request to amend verdict slip

DEDHAM, Mass. — Karen Read spoke outside of court on Monday morning after the judge in her murder retrial denied a request from her lawyers that sought to amend a verdict slip that was provided to jurors who are deliberating her fate.

The defense filed a motion in Norfolk Superior Court, arguing that the verdict slip on Read’s second charge of manslaughter while operating under the influence of liquor is unclear, as jurors returned to court for the first full day of deliberations after getting the case on Friday afternoon.

In the filing, Read’s lawyers asked the court to add a “not guilty box” on the lesser included charges, since there is only one “not guilty” option on the slip that applies to all of count two, compared to four guilty options.

Verdict slip No. 2, Karen Read's retrial

“The current jury verdict slip has the real potential to confuse the jury and cause errors,” the defense motion states. “The form doesn’t explain the process the jury should follow while completing it.”

The motion continued, “This imbalanced presentation visually favors guilty options and risks creating bias toward a guilty verdict in degradation of Ms. Read’s rights.”

In denying the motion, Judge Cannone stated that the verdict slip is “consistent with Massachusetts law” and “viewed in conjunction with the jury instructions,” which she provided to jurors on Friday.

When asked about Cannone’s ruling, Read said the motion was denied without a proper hearing.

“I think what happened last year with the same verdict form explains it...The jurors said as much, and we just wanted to avoid that again,” Read said. “Apparently, the court is not concerned, so we’ll just move forward and wait on the jury.”

Karen Read Trial Karen Read is surrounded by media while departing with her attorney Alan Jackson as the jury deliberates at her trial at Norfolk Superior Court, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP)

When asked how she feels about the jury, Read said, “I feel well, I feel strong, and the jury will do the right thing. We choose them.”

Jurors, seven women and five men, are also deliberating two other charges: murder in the second degree and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Read’s first trial ended in a mistrial after five days due to a hung jury on July 1, 2024. Several jurors later came out to say that the panel had unanimously agreed that Read was not guilty of the most serious charge of second-degree murder.

Read, 45, of Mansfield, is accused of striking John O’Keefe, 46, with her Lexus SUV and leaving him to die alone in a blizzard outside of a house party in Canton at the home of fellow officer Brian Albert on Jan. 29, 2022, following a night of drinking.

Throughout her second trial, the prosecution’s theory of jaded love turned deadly was countered by a defense claim that a cast of tight-knit Boston area law enforcement killed a fellow police officer.

Read the defense’s latest motion below:

Get caught up with all of the latest in Karen Read’s retrial.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group