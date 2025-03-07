Karen Read’s lawyers file new exhibits to get her case dismissed for ‘governmental misconduct’

In a new motion filed Friday by Karen Read’s defense team, her lawyers entered new exhibits to support their motion to dismiss the case for “extraordinary governmental misconduct.”

The filing includes a corrected version of the inverted interior sallyport garage video, a photograph of condition of Read’s right taillight in the sallyport garage after Trooper Michael Proctor and others at the Canton Police Department had access to it, and several photographs of the reconstruction of the the taillight with pieces recovered from 34 Fairview Road.

During Wednesday's hearing in the Karen Read case, the defense argued their "Motion to Dismiss for Extraordinary Governmental Misconduct"



To supplement that argument, the defense has entered new exhibits including photos, videos, and previous testimony: pic.twitter.com/Tibphif3Si — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) March 7, 2025

Proctor was the lead investigator assigned to the death of Read’s Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe. Proctor came under fire for a series of disparaging texts he sent regarding Read, which he read aloud in court during witness testimony. He was relieved of his duty, without pay this past summer following a mistrial in the Read case.

Karen Read trial Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor shows the jury a broken tail light while testifying, Monday, June 10, 2024, at Norfolk Superior Court, in Dedham, Mass., during the trial for Karen Read. Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police Officer John O'Keefe, in 2022. (Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Kayla Bartkowski/(Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool))

Regarding the sallyport video, Read’s lawyers specifically point to a 34 second clip “during which time Trooper Proctor approaches and has unfettered access to the right rear taillight of Ms. Read’s SUV.” They also highlight “an unidentified individual ‘apparate’ and then disappear from the frame near the right rear taillight.”

The defense contends the one of the interior back wall sallyport camera was manipulated with due to “a different colored chyron than the 1/29/22 inverted video produced to the defense on April 4, 2024 from the same camera.”

Defense asks to see prosecution video of Read’s SUV in Canton PD sallyport before it’s shown to jury

Read’s lawyers also filed a motion Friday to admit Mark A. Bederow as part of the defense counsel for her upcoming retrial. Bederow currently represents controversial blogger Aidan Kearney, also known as Turtleboy, on three criminal cases in the state, which includes witness tampering in Read’s murder case.

On Wednesday, Read’s defense team and prosecutors argued over her motion to dismiss the case.

Defense attorney Alan Jackson repeatedly asserted that the prosecution engaged in bad police work rooted in bad faith. He claimed that evidence, including videos of Read’s Lexus, had been hidden and manipulated, and Jackson even alleged that potential jury tampering occurred during Read’s first trial.

Norfolk County Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan blasted Read’s lawyers for allegedly creating a false narrative and shifting blame.

Read is accused of hitting John O’Keefe, her boyfriend at the time, with her Lexus SUV on Jan. 29, 2022, and leaving him to die after a night of drinking.

The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert family home and then dragged outside and left for dead.

Judge Beverly Cannone will rule on the motion to dismiss ahead of Read’s trial scheduled in April. Jury selection for the trial is expected to begin on April 2.

Both of Friday’s filings can be read in full below:

