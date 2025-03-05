Prosecution, defense spar over motion to dismiss in Karen Read case

Karen Read’s legal team made a final plea in Norfolk Superior Court on Wednesday for the dismissal of all her charges while accusing law enforcement of “egregious” misconduct.

Norfolk County Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan blasted Read’s lawyers for allegedly creating a false narrative and shifting blame.

The nearly 4-hour hearing, presided over by Norfolk County Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone, featured competing narratives in the now three-year-old case.

Read is charged with 2nd degree murder for the death of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe in Canton.

Defense attorney Alan Jackson repeatedly asserted that the prosecution engaged in bad police work rooted in bad faith. He claimed that evidence, including videos of Read’s Lexus, had been hidden and manipulated, and Jackson even alleged that potential jury tampering occurred during Read’s first trial.

Jackson referenced video of Read’s Lexus inside a garage at the Canton Police station that appeared “inverted” when shown to jurors in Read’s first trial. He claims it was manipulated to hide that now suspended State Trooper Michael Proctor was standing near Read’s taillight.

The prosecution alleges Read cracked her taillight when she drunkenly struck O’Keefe while nearly flooring her SUV in reverse during a snowstorm.

“The conduct in this case is so egregious, it’s so pervasive and it’s so deliberate that prejudice must be presumed,” Jackson stated.

Jackson said a state trooper from the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office played a role in the removal of a juror Jackson perceived as potentially favorable to the defense.

Judge Cannone questioned the integrity of Jackson’s claim. Cannone said state police do not supervise jurors and, “the only people who have any access to those jurors are the court officers and the Department of Security of the trial court.”

Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan accused Jackson of besmirching the Trooper.

Brennan described the jury tampering allegation as “one of the most serious claims that one can make,” arguing that it “questions the fabric of our entire judicial system.”

Brennan presented videos of Read’s Lexus taken before it was in police custody, arguing that they demonstrated pre-existing damage to the taillight, contradicting the defense’s suggestion that it was damaged by police to frame her.

“They would not have gotten the production…if the government was looking to hide anything,” Brennan stated, refuting claims of intentional withholding of evidence or bad faith.

Brennan also referenced an interview conducted by Boston 25 with Karen Read, criticizing the news outlet for what he perceived as a willingness to share Read’s “narrative.” At the time, Boston 25 also requested an interview with Brennan, which was declined.

Judge Cannone will rule on the motion to dismiss ahead of Read’s trial scheduled in April.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

