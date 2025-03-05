Karen Read’s double jeopardy appeal heads to federal court for first of back-to-back hearings

BOSTON — Karen Read’s ongoing legal battle against the murder charges she faces in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe will unfold in two different courthouses on Wednesday.
Read, 44, of Mansfield, is accused of hitting O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022, and leaving him to die in a snowstorm after a night of drinking. The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert family home and dragged outside.
Read’s attorneys will first appear in Boston’s John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse, where they’re expected to ask a judge to declare her upcoming retrial a violation of her constitutional rights.
“The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office was contacted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Let me make crystal clear, they made clear that I could inform the court there is no longer any federal investigation into the investigation of John O’Keefe’s death or any related matters,” Brennan said. “It is closed, it is over.”
Read’s defense claims the feds haven’t shared this development with them and that their last update came via a letter in January.
After informing the court of the closure of the federal investigation, Brennan requested that a gag order be imposed on all of Read’s attorneys, saying that their “ongoing, deliberate, purposeful poisoning of the potential jury pool” needs to come to an end.
“The Commonwealth asks the court to consider sanctions so that we can have a fair trial. What I suggest is that from now until trial, all pleadings submitted by the defense should be under seal,” Brennan said. “No more symposiums on the courthouse stairs, no more interviews with national media, no more statements to press privately behind the scenes over a coffee and putting out information, often times inaccurate, to sell the story before the trial starts so we can have a trial based on fact.”