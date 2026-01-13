Karen Read’s attorney speaks out after Norfolk DA Michael Morrissey drops reelection bid

DEDHAM, MASS. — Karen Read’s lead attorney has weighed on Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s decision to not seek reelection.

Morrissey, who announced yesterday that he would be dropping his election bid, has served as DA for Norfolk County for the past 15 years.

His office came under scrutiny during the trial of Karen Read, and the subsequent investigation into the death of Sandra Birchmore.

“Being District Attorney is about pursuing justice with integrity and fairness. I am incredibly proud of the meaningful work our office has accomplished, both in the courtroom and throughout the community,” Morrissey said in a statement to Boston 25 News. “I want to thank the Massachusetts State Police, the twenty-eight Norfolk County police chiefs, and the dedicated men and women of law enforcement who work tirelessly every day to keep our communities safe.”

Morrissey’s office recently found success in convicting Brian Walshe of the first-degree murder of his wife Ana.

In a statement sent to Boston 25, Karen Read’s lead attorney Alan Jackson weighed in on Morrissey not seeking reelection.

“Michael Morrissey didn’t so much step aside as the ground gave way beneath him. His decision to not seek reelection comes amid the dismantling of nearly the entire Norfolk County detective unit, and the cloud of corruption that was finally brought to light during two failed and unjust prosecutions of Karen Read became impossible to ignore—and Mr. Morrissey knew it. Mr. Morrissey stated that he is “extremely proud” of the office during his tenure. That speaks volumes about why public confidence in his office has collapsed and why his departure was not just necessary, but inevitable. Public trust in the justice system is eroded when political cronyism is rewarded over fairness, when accountability is resisted, and when devastating errors are defended instead of confronted. Pride, under those circumstances, is not a virtue; it is a warning sign. Karen Read and her team are honored to have played a role in ushering in a new era—an era of truth, accountability, and independence—for Norfolk County. — Alan Jackson

Adam Deitch, who served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts from 2019 until November 2025, announced recently that he would be running for Morrissey’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

