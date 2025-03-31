Karen Read retrial: List of 150 witnesses prosecution, defense could call

DEDHAM, Mass. — Karen Read’s retrial begins on Tuesday, April 1 with jury selection.

Read, 45, of Mansfield, is accused of hitting John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer, with her Lexus SUV in Canton on January. 29, 2022, and leaving him to die in the cold after a night of drinking.

The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert family home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton and then dragged outside and left for dead.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Read’s retrial will kick off at 9 a.m. when the first batch of prospective jurors will be brought into Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court for questioning.

On Monday, Judge Cannone released the list of 150 witnesses that the prosecution and defense could call during the trial.

The names are as follows:

I. Aidan Kearney - Jefferson, MA

2. Aizik Wolf, MD- South Miami, Florida

3. Alfredo Lopilato - Canton, MA

4. Allison McCabe - Canton, MA

5. Andre Porto - Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab

6. Andrew Klane - Bridgewater, MA

7. Andrew Rentschler, PhD. - Pittsburg, PA

8. Angela Malvone - Canton, MA

9. Annie Cheung- Canton, MA

I 0. Anthony Flematti - Canton Fire Department

11. Ashley Bell - Canton, MA

12. Ashley Vaillier - Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory

13. Brian Albert - Norwood, MA

14. Brian Albert, Jr. - Boston, MA

15. Brian Higgins - Sandwich, MA

16. Brian Loughran - Canton, MA

17. Brian Wanless (Ret.) - Canton Police Department

18. Brigid Meehan - Keeper of Record - Canton, MA

19. Caitlin Albert- Easton, MA

20. Charles Ray, Lieutenant - Canton Police Department

21. Chief of Police Helena Rafferty - Canton Police Department

22. Chris Van Ee, PhD. - Novi, MI

23. Christina Hanley - Massachusetts State Police

24. Christopher Albert - Canton, MA

25. Christopher Curran - Canton, MA

26. Coleen Crawford - Norfolk District Attorney’s Office - Canton, MA

27. Colin Albert - Canton, MA

28. Courtney Proctor - Canton, MA

29. Curt Roberts - Canton, MA

30. Daniel Whitley - Canton Fire Department

31. Daniel Wolfe, Ph.D. -Penns Park, PA

32. Derek Ellington - Wake Forest, NC

33. Dr. Marie Russell, MD, CCHP-P - Los Angeles, CA

34. Elizabeth Laposata, MD, FCAP, FASCP - Providence, RI

35. Elizabeth Proctor - Canton, MA

36. Eric Hanlon - Canton, MA

37. Erin Beatty - Canton, MA

38. Erin O’Keefe- West Bridgewater, MA

39. Francis Walsh- Canton Fire Department

40. Garrett Wing - Green Cove Springs, FL

41. Garrey Faller - Brockton, MA

42. Gregory Woodbury - Canton Fire Department

43. Gretchen Voss - Boston, MA

44. Hannah Knowles - Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory

45. Heather Maxon - Walpole, MA

46. Heriberto Hernandez - Boston Police Department

47. Hollie Price - Mountain View, CA

48. Ian Whiffin - Vienna, VA

49. Irini Scordi-Bello - Commonwealth of Massachusetts- Office of the Chief

Medical Examiner

50. James Crosby MS. Ph.D. - Jacksonville, FL

51. Jason Becker - Canton Fire Department

52. Jean DeMulis - Canton, MA

53. Jennifer McCabe - Canton, MA

54. Jessica Hyde - Bridgeport, NY

55. John O’Keefe, Sr. - Braintree, MA

56. Judson Welcher, Ph.D-Aperture LLC

57. Julie Albert - Canton, MA

58. Julie Nagel - Canton, MA

59. Justin Rice, M.D. - South Weymouth, MA

60. Juvenile K.F. - Canton, MA

61. Juvenile P.F. - Canton, MA

62. Kaitlin Boudreau - Raynham, MA

63. Karina Kolokithas - Canton, MA

64. Katie Camerano - Canton, MA

65. Katie McLaughlin - Canton Fire Department

66. Keeper of Records for Ring - Hawthorne, CA

67. Kerri Curran - Canton, MA

68. Kerry Roberts - Canton, MA

69. Kevin Albert - Canton, MA

70. Kevin O’Hara - Massachusetts State Police

71. Lance Mello - Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab

72. Laura Sullivan - Pembroke, MA

73. Laurie Cahill - Worcester, MA

7 4. Leslie Pearlstein - Canton, MA

75. Lieutenant Michael Lank - Canton Police Department

76. Louis Jutrus - Canton, MA

77. Lt. Brian Tully - Massachusetts State Police

78. Lt. John Fanning - Massachusetts State Police

79. Lt. Paul Gallagher - Canton Police Department

80. Maggie Gaffney - Bonita Springs, FL

81. Marc Lopilato - Canton, MA

82. Margaret O’Keefe - Canton, MA

83. Marietta Sullivan - Pembroke, MA

84. Mary Souza - Dighton, MA

85. Matthew Amory - Canton, MA

86. Matthew DiSogra, MS, PE - Charlotte, NC

87. Matthew Erickson - Gross Pointe Farms, MI

88. Matthew Kelly - Canton Fire Department

89. Matthew Kelsch- Federal Bureau of Investigations

90. Matthew McCabe - Canton, MA

91. Maureen Hartnett - Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab

92. Meghan Mariani -New York, NY

93. Michael Camerano - Canton, MA

94. Michael Easter - Los Angeles, CA

95. Michael Trotta - Canton Public Works - Canton, MA

96. Michael Wagner - Foxboro, MA

97. Mike Merolli - Bridgewater, MA

98. Mike Rushworth - Thompson Station, TN

99. Natalie Wiweke-Bershneider - San Marino, CA

100. Nathan Read - Raynham, MA

101. Nicholas Bradford- Lorton, VA

102. Nicholas Curran - West Roxbury, MA

I 03. Nicholas Kolokithas - Canton, MA

104. Nicole Albert - Norwood, MA

105. Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey - Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office

106. Officer Kelly Dever - Boston Police Department

107. Officer Nicholas Barros - Dighton Police Department

108. Patrick Haggerty - Somerset, MA

109. Paul Mackowski - Melrose, MA

110. Paul O’Keefe - Canton, MA

111. Rebecca Baizen - Canton, MA

112. Rebecca Trayers - Norfolk, MA

113. Renee Stonebridge, M.D. - OCME - Bostone, MA

114. Richard Green - St. Pete Beach, FL

115. Richard D’ Antuono - Canton, MA

116. Robert Gilman - Hull, MA

117. Ryan Nagel - Canton, MA

118. Sara Levinson - Canton, MA

119. Sergeant Brian Gallerani - Needham Police Department

120. Sergeant Sean Goode - Canton Police Department

121. Sgt. Paul J DiGiampietro -Canton Police Department

122. Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik-Massachusetts State Police

123. Shanon Burgess - Southlake, TX

124. Sheryl Waugh- Canton, MA

125. Sophie Hryzan - Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory

126. Stephanie Devlin-Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab

127. Stephen Mullaney - Canton Police Department

128. Steve Nelson - Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office

129. Steven Bernstein (Keeper of Records) - Stoughton, MA

130. Steven Ridge - Boston Police Department

13 I. Steven Saraf - Canton Police Department

132. Steven Scanlon - West Roxbury, MA

133. Teri Kun - Davis, CA

134. Tess Chart - Lorton, VA

135. Thomas Beatty - Canton, MA

136. Thomas Keleher - Canton, MA

137. Thomas Martin - Weymouth, MA

138. Timothy Nuttall - Canton Fire Department

139. Tristan Morris - Easton, MA

140. Trooper Connor Keefe - Massachusetts State Police

141. Trooper David Dicicco - Massachusetts State Police

142. Trooper Evan Brent - Massachusetts State Police

143. Trooper Jeffrey Kostkowski- Massachusetts State Police

144. Trooper Joseph Paul-Massachusetts State Police

145. Trooper Kathleen Prince - Massachusetts State Police

146. Trooper Michael Proctor - Massachusetts State Police

14 7. Trooper Nicholas Guarino - Massachusetts State Police

148. Trooper Zachary Clark - Massachusetts State Police

149. Wendell Robery- Canton, MA

150. William Read - North Dighton, MA

Read supporters hosted standouts across the country on Sunday to bring attention to her case.

Read’s first trial ended with a hung jury.

Get caught up with all the latest news in the Karen Read case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

