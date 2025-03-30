Karen Read supporters holding standouts nationwide ahead of jury selection in her retrial

DEDHAM, Mass. — Ahead of jury selection on Tuesday for Karen Reads re-trial, supporters of hers are gathering and hosting standouts across the country to bring attention to her case.

Read, 45, of Mansfield, is accused of hitting John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer, with her Lexus SUV in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022, and leaving him to die after a night of drinking. The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert family home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton and then dragged outside and left for dead.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Last week, Judge Beverly Cannone ordered that the 200-foot buffer zone remain in effect for Read’s second trial and be extended to include the area bounded by Bates Court, Bullard Street, Ames Street, and Court Street.

Cannone said the demonstrators will also be “prohibited from using audio enhancing devices while protesting.”

Read’s first trial ended with a hung jury in July 2024.

Jury selection in Read’s second trial is slated to begin on Tuesday, April 1 and 218 potential jurors are being called in.

