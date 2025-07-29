Karen Read’s lawyer ‘bewildered’ by delay in returning property

With her high-profile criminal case concluded, Karen Read is now pushing for the return of her personal property, including three cell phones and a Lexus SUV valued at approximately $60,000, all of which were seized by the Massachusetts State Police.

Steve Boozang, a Dedham-based defense attorney who recently joined Read’s legal team, has filed two motions seeking their immediate return.

“I put a call in to the Norfolk DA’s office and inquired about getting back the personal cell phone as well as the car,” stated Boozang.

“When I didn’t hear back after a month, it was time to... file a motion and let a judge order the items to be returned.”

As Boston 25 News reported on Monday, Boozang first filed a motion to reclaim Read’s 2021 Lexus LX570 and one “personal” phone. On Tuesday, Investigative Reporter Ted Daniel obtained a second request filed by Boozang for the return of two additional phones belonging to Read. These two phones were seized by State Police in January 2024 during an attempt by special prosecutor Ken Mello to indict Read and Aidan Kearney, the content creator known as “Turtleboy”, on witness intimidation charges

That attempt to indict Read and Kearney was ultimately blocked by a grand jury. “They returned no bill, meaning there was no evidence whatsoever that Karen Read or Aidan Kearney had committed any crimes,” Boozang explained. “I’m bewildered why those phones weren’t turned back over immediately."

Kearney already faced numerous charges for his activism in the Read case and spent 60 days in jail prior to the March attempt to indict him and Read.

When asked if he had received any rationale for the continued retention of the items, Boozang suggested a potential motive: “Well, you know, I think the civil lawyers may have some interest in it.” He added, “The civil lawyers can fight in another case if they want phones or cars or anything.”

Boozang is referring to the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of John O’Keefe against Read, which is the civil case currently pending.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office to ask why the items have not yet been returned to Read and if there are any established protocols for their return. Late Tuesday, the office emailed a reply of “no comment”.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group