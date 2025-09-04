New documents reveal how much Karen Read’s murder retrial cost Mass. taxpayers

New documents show the Commonwealth spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money for the high-profile murder retrial of Karen Read.

According to records obtained by 25 Investigates on Wednesday, Special Prosecutor for the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office Hank Brennan’s team spent $566,000 on prosecuting the retrial.

Payments were made to multiple entities, including $599,735.45 to Aperture LLC, a forensic consultant that dealt with accident reconstruction for the case.

Hexordia, which was responsible for digital forensics, was paid nearly $45,000 for its services, the second-largest sum.

Other notable payments included $17,000 to court transcriber Christine Blankenship for transcribing Boston 25 News and other media interviews and segments involving subjects in the Read case.

Some witnesses for the prosecution flew first class, while the Massachusetts State Police incurred other costs traveling to places like New York City, Vermont, and Texas to interview witnesses, according to the records.

Read’s highly publicized case drew national attention. In total, the state spent $863,626.21 on the retrial.

Prosecutors alleged that Read hit O’Keefe with her SUV, leaving him to die in a blizzard on the front lawn of fellow officer Brian Albert’s home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton following a night of drinking.

Her lawyers painted a picture of police misconduct and theorized that O’Keefe was killed by colleagues, followed by a vast cover-up.

Read was acquitted of murder and manslaughter. She was convicted of drunken driving, however, for which she will face a year’s probation.

The 45-year-old Mansfield woman next faces a civil trial over a wrongful death lawsuit that was filed last year on behalf of O’Keefe’s family.

