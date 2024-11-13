Karen Read due in court as lawyers fight prosecution’s ‘impermissible’ request to view dad’s records

DEDHAM, Mass. — Karen Read, the woman accused in the murder of her Boston police officer boyfriend, is slated to appear in court on Wednesday for a pre-retrial hearing as her lawyers push back on a request from the prosecution to view her dad’s phone records.

Good morning from court in Dedham where Karen Read has a pretrial hearing scheduled for 10am.



Multiple motions have been filed by both sides and it will be up to Judge Cannone to decide which ones will be argued today.



I have the new defense motion I posted about yesterday.… pic.twitter.com/L0sh4aQQWb — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) November 13, 2024

In a 27-page filing obtained Tuesday by Boston 25, Read’s legal team said it plans to fight the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office motion to view calls and texts made by Bill Read around the time of John O’Keefe’s death in Canton in January 2022.

The defense claims prosecutors already have records of calls between Karen Read and her father from Karen’s phone.

“The Commonwealth’s motion is a fishing expedition, and an inappropriate attempt to invade Mr. Read’s privacy,” Read’s lawyers stated in their memorandum. “All plausibly relevant information that the Commonwealth could glean from the requested cellular records is redundant and duplicative of the information already contained in Ms. Read’s cellular telephone and Verizon records, which have been in the Commonwealth’s possession since the start of this case.”

Read’s lawyers also stated that the latest request from the DA’s office is “thinly veiled,” arguing prosecutors have “failed to demonstrate” why her father’s records are relevant to case proceedings.

“The instant request constitutes a thinly veiled attempt to embark on a blind inquiry into Mr. Read’s personal information and cellular data. Indeed, to the extent that the Commonwealth seeks records unrelated to Ms. Read, the request is overbroad and an impermissible and invasive violation of Mr. Read’s privacy. For these reasons, the Commonwealth’s motion should be denied,” the filings continued.

Prosecutors have alleged that Bill Read has made conflicting statements about conversations with his daughter and they plan to call him as a witness at the next trial.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 45 Karen Read

Prosecutors are also seeking the un-aired footage of an interview 25 Investigates conducted with Bill and Janet Read, and Read’s brother Nathan, on Aug. 1, 2023.

The SJC is now determining if jurors who sat through Read’s first trial for the death of John O’Keefe will be questioned about their deliberations. The SJC will issue a written decision that could take four months before it is published.

Read’s lawyers have been fighting to dismiss her second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a deadly crash charge for double jeopardy reasons.

Double jeopardy is a legal protection that prohibits anyone from being prosecuted twice for the same crime.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, by striking him with her SUV and leaving him in a snowstorm in Canton in January 2022.

Morrissey’s office opposes Read’s bid to get the charges dropped and argues that Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone was correct when she ruled all of Read’s charges should remain for her retrial.

Read is hopeful to avoid a retrial that Judge Beverly Cannone tentatively scheduled for January 2025. Her first trial ended with a hung jury in July.

The defense and prosecutors asked to push Read’s retrial back three months.

RELATED:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group