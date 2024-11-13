Karen Read’s lawyers fight prosecutors request for her father’s records

New court documents were filed in the Karen Read murder case on Tuesday, asking for records from her father.

In a 27-page filing, her lawyers are pushing back on the Commonwealth’s request for Bill Read’s records.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office wants Bill Read’s calls and texts around the time of John O’Keefe’s death in January 2022.

Prosecutors allege Bill Read has made conflicting statements about conversations with his daughter and they plan to call him as a witness at the next trial.

Read’s lawyers call the request a “fishing expedition” and an inappropriate invasion of Bill Read’s privacy.

The defense says prosecutors already have records of calls between Karen Read and her father from Karen’s phone.

Read is expected to be in court on Wednesday for another pre-trial hearing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group