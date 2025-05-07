Shelter-in-place ordered in Litchfield, NH as police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

A shelter-in-place was ordered in Litchfield, New Hampshire as police search for an ‘armed and dangerous’ man Wednesday.

Police say all residents in the area of Temple Drive, Pine Avenue, CBH and Mel’s Funway should stay inside as police search.

Police say they are looking for a man in a baseball cap and a tank top.

“Individual is considered armed and dangerous, do not approach,” Litchfield police wrote on Facebook.

Anyone who sees a man matching that description is asked to call the Litchfield Police Department at 603-424-404.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group