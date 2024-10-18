Prosecutor in Karen Read case seeks records from Boston 25 News

DEDHAM, Mass. — A new filing in the Karen Read murder case Friday afternoon seeks the un-aired footage of an interview 25 Investigates conducted with Read’s parents on Aug. 1, 2023.

Breaking: Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan with Norfolk DA's Office files new motion in Karen Read case that seeks unaired footage from the August, 2023 interview I conducted with Karen Read's parents and brother. The story we aired in August is in this link:… — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) October 18, 2024

25 Investigates aired this five-minute and 40-second report from the interview investigative reporter Ted Daniel conducted with Bill and Janet Read, and Read’s brother Nathan.

In the filing, the Norfolk DA’s Office states “William Read claimed that an unnamed, unidentified, and uncertain culprit somehow caused John O’Keefe’s injuries. William Read sponsored the baseless claim that ‘John O’Keefe’ entered that house [34 Fairview Road, Canton, MA], was suckered punched, a fight ensued, and O’Keefe was overwhelmed.”

According to the filing, “unaired statements made by the Reads are relevant and material to put the relevant aired statement, some of which will be introduced at trial, in context.”

The filing specifically seeks Bill Read’s statements to Daniel after he was asked if Karen believed she may have hit John. In the segment that aired on Boston 25, Bill Read said, “No, no, no. She felt she struck something. She said, ‘Dad, I think I struck something.’”

Bill added that Karen told him, ‘I remember backing up and hitting something, but I can’t say what it was.’ Bill said at that point, Karen was “frantic.”

During the interview, Bill Read later spoke about his daughter backing into O’Keefe’s car at his Canton home. Hours after, prosecutors allege Read struck O’Keefe with her SUV.

“She backs up to go out to search for John O’Keefe and that’s how that vehicle was damaged,” Bill Read stated.

According to the filing, “Statements made by the defendant to William Read regarding the timing of the damage to her taillight is extremely relevant and material evidence that will be introduced at trial.”

The DA’s office states that Bill Read’s first discussions with his daughter took place by phone at 6:32 a.m. on January 29, 2022, when his daughter was transported from 34 Fairview Road to the hospital.

The call lasted three minutes and 51 seconds, according to the filing. She was admitted to the hospital at 7:26 a.m.

The filing states that Bill and Nathan Read are expected to be called as witnesses in Read’s retrial.

In a separate motion, the DA’s office is seeking Bill Read’s phone records for the time of Jan. 29, 2022, to Jan. 30, 2022, and for the period of Dec. 30, 2021, to Jan. 30, 2022.

A lawyer for Boston 25 said the station has not yet received notification from the court of the filing.

Boston 25 has reached out to Karen Read’s legal team for comment.

Read the full filing below:

