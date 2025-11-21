Karen Read due back in court for hearing in wrongful death lawsuit

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Karen Read is scheduled to appear in court on Friday for a hearing in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe.

The civil suit, filed in Plymouth Superior Court, names Read and two Canton bars the couple visited the night O’Keefe died.

The O’Keefe family alleges that Read was served multiple drinks and showed signs of intoxication before leaving the bars. They have not requested a specific amount in damages.

In the lawsuit, the O’Keefes argue that the Mansfield woman “outrageously created a false narrative” and their family has suffered “emotional injuries, severe physical pain, anguish, emotional distress and other harm… caused by defendant Read’s negligence.”

Read’s legal team is expected to continue arguing that she was framed in connection with O’Keefe’s death.

Earlier this week, Read filed a 46-page complaint accusing members of the Massachusetts State Police and several others of targeting her and shielding the real killers.

“For three and a half years, plaintiff Karen Read was wrongly accused of homicide and subjected to suspicion, arrest, two prosecutions and public condemnation all resulting from the gross misconduct of the Massachusetts State Police — and those working in tandem with the MSP — to shield from liability the party or parties responsible for the death of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe III,” the lawsuit says

This lawsuit comes after Jennifer McCabe, Matthew McCabe, Nicole Albert, Brian Albert, and Brian Higgins sent Read’s attorneys and blogger Aiden Kearney a brief claiming that Read spun a “vile work of fiction” when she blamed them for the death of O’Keefe.

They are planning to sue her for defamation, a legal brief obtained by Boston 25 News on Monday reveals.

Read was acquitted of murder and manslaughter in O’Keefe’s death in June.

No trial date has been set for the civil case.

