Local

Mass. author writing book about Karen Read case hopes to ‘find the heart of the story’

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts-based author is writing a book about the Karen Read murder case, the people involved, and everything that unfolded in the town of Canton following the death of John O’Keefe.

Karen Read after the verdict: Watch Boston 25’s hour-long special

Dave Wedge, a best-selling author behind the book, shared his thoughts on Read’s recent murder acquittal and what he hopes to accomplish with his latest literary work in an interview with the Brockton Enterprise.

Wedge, a Brockton native, was at Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court when jurors in Read’s second trial found her not guilty of the most serious charges in the 2022 death of O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend.

“If ever there was a case that had tremendous reasonable doubt, this is it,” Wedge told the newspaper. “It’s very sad to me that the O’Keefe family doesn’t have justice, and they may never know what actually happened that night. It was such a drunken mess.”

Wedge, who recently published “Blood & Hate: The Untold Story of Marvelous Marvin Hagler’s Battle for Glory,” says he’s aiming to have his latest book finished this year and published in 2026.

0 of 137

“It’s not a story about Karen Read,” Wedge told the newspaper. “I’m just going to try to find the heart of the story, like I do with all my books, and tell that story that’s going to make people understand what happened that night and learn the impact that it had on these families, especially the O’Keefe family.”

Prosecutors said Read hit O’Keefe with her SUV, leaving him to die in a blizzard outside the home of fellow Boston officer Brian Albert, at 34 Fairview Road in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022, following a night of drinking.

Her lawyers successfully defended her, painting a sinister picture of police misconduct and theorizing that O’Keefe was, in fact, killed by colleagues, followed by a vast cover-up.

RELATED:

John O’Keefe’s family speaks out after Karen Read verdict, acquittal celebrations
Karen Read attorney Alan Jackson blasts special prosecutor in new statement
Juror says Karen Read was ‘innocent,’ calls investigation into John O’Keefe’s death ‘sloppy’
‘Feel like I’m floating’: Karen Read’s parents speak out after murder acquittal

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read