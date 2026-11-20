BOSTON — A 17-year-old is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a woman inside a Mattapan residence earlier this year.

Michael Franjul, 17, of Mattapan has been indicted by a grand jury in the death of 18-year-old Yoseliani Ann Marte Ocasio back on July 18. Franjul is already in custody on unrelated charges and will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court at a later date.

Mother seeks justice after 18-Year-Old daughter found dead in Mattapan home

Boston police responded to 25 Malta Street Saturday afternoon for a report “to investigate a person,” and once officers arrived, they found the body of a victim.

According to police, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the teen died from a single gunshot wound.

Death investigation ongoing after body found at home owned by Rep. Pressley’s husband

According to property records, the multi-family home is owned by Conan Harris, the husband of Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley. A spokesperson for Pressley previously told Boston 25 that neither the congresswoman nor her family were involved in the incident.

“Back in July, there was inordinate attention given to the landlord where this tragic incident happened, even though it had no relevance. I trust and hope that now all focus will be centered only on the heartbreaking loss of the young and vibrant Yoseliani, and support for the family and loved ones she’s left behind and the community devastated by this tragedy,” Hayden said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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