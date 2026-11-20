BOSTON — From designer handbags and luxury clothing to potentially dangerous GLP-1’s, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials are warning consumers to think twice before purchasing deals that seem too good to be true this holiday shopping season.

Ahead of Black Friday, CBP’s Boston Field Office showcased an array of counterfeit and illicit products intercepted by federal officers as part of Operation Safe Shopping, an initiative aimed at raising awareness about the health, safety, and economic risks associated with counterfeit merchandise.

Among the seized items were knockoff Gucci, Prada and Chanel products, including handbags, shoes and clothing, but officials say the concerns extend far beyond fake designer labels.

“This is cargo, this is containers, so this comes in the thousands,” said Julio Caravia, Acting Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Boston Field Office.

Counterfeit products raise serious health and safety concerns. While it may look nearly identical to authentic merchandise, federal officials warn that the products may not meet the same safety standards.

Caravia said some counterfeit handbags may contain chemicals that have not been properly regulated or tested. “Like these purses, this is going into your home; there’s an odor to these, there are chemicals that this is being done with which are not regulated by any means,” Caravia said.

Caravia warned that families, including children, could come into contact with potentially harmful substances simply by handling the merchandise or bringing it into their homes.

“This is not regulated by any way, shape, or form. You don’t know what you’re putting into your body,” Caravia said. “We don’t even know what some of these things are, so until we test it and get results, we have no idea.”

Counterfeit products can be packaged to resemble authentic goods, making it difficult for unsuspecting shoppers to recognize the difference. With Black Friday approaching, federal officials are urging consumers to remain vigilant when shopping online or searching for discounted luxury merchandise.

“You look at a deal, and everybody wants a deal to be phenomenal, but when it is, that’s what you have to watch out for,” said Caravia.

CBP officials encourage consumers to purchase products from reputable retailers, verify the authenticity of unfamiliar sellers, and remain skeptical of heavily discounted designer merchandise.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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