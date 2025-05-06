‘Just hang up’: Residents warned after Bourne resident scammed out of over $60,000

Police are warning about a scam that cost a Bourne resident tens of thousands of dollars.

According to the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office, the victim received calls from scammers saying they worked for the sheriff’s office and that the victim owed a large amount in “failure to appear” jury duty fines.

They claimed this person would be arrested if he didn’t pay up and could be held in contempt of the court.

Police say the Bourne man was duped out of $68,700.

Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott advised residents just hang up if they receive a call.

“No one from our office, or any other law enforcement agency, makes these calls. This is a scam,” McDermott said.

