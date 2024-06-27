Jury deliberations enter third day in Karen Read murder trial

DEDHAM, Mass. — The verdict watch in the Karen Read murder trial enters its third day as jurors did not reach a verdict on Wednesday.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe with her car and leaving him for dead in the snow in Canton in January 2022, but the defense has made a case that she is being framed.

Jury deliberations began Tuesday afternoon following closing arguments.

The jury must reach a unanimous decision on the verdict and the panel has been told not to give in to the others – just to wrap things up.

Jurors asked one question Wednesday, to review a report from the State Police search for evidence outside of 34 Fairview Road where the taillight and other evidence was found.

Judge Cannone told them “they have all the evidence they need” and they didn’t get any new documents.

Outside of the court, defense attorney Alan Jackson reminded that the report was never produced by the prosecution so there was none to give to the jury.

Earlier in the day, Jackson went back and forth with the judge over one of the 3 verdict slips provided to the jury. He argued the slip should have a “not guilty” line to check for the lesser charges Read could face under the offense of manslaughter.

“That’s their decision to make,” said Judge Cannone.

“How do they make it if they don’t have an option to check a box that says not guilty?” replied Jackson.

The judge went on to say, “This verdict slip as submitted to the jury is exactly how it always is in Massachusetts.”

“I don’t really care how it always is in Massachusetts. I care about whether or not it’s appropriate,” said Jackson.

About two hours later there was a change made to the verdict slip.

The judge said, “I do appreciate the concern about the confusion this might cause the jury.”

Outside of court, Alan Jackson commented, “In 30 years, I’ve never seen a verdict slip like what was presented this morning before it was changed.”

