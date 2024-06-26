Live updates: Verdict watch continues as jury deliberations enter Day 2 in Karen Read murder trial

DEDHAM, Mass. — The verdict watch in the Karen Read murder trial continues Wednesday as jurors return to Norfolk Superior Court for Day 2 of deliberations.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe with her car and leaving him for dead in the snow in Canton in January 2022, but the defense has made a case that she is being framed.

Jury deliberations began Tuesday afternoon following closing arguments.

During closing arguments, defense attorney Alan Jackson told the jury, “You have been lied to in this courtroom, and your job is to make sure you don’t ever, ever look the other way.”

Jackson added, “Late-night calls and Google searches. Falsified affidavits, inverted videos. Butt dials galore, just look the other way.”

Prosecutor Adam Lally followed up in his closing, “I hit him. I hit him. I hit him. I hit him. Those are the words of the defendant.”

“There is no conspiracy. There is no coverup. There is no evidence of any of that,” Lally continued. “Beyond speculation, rampant speculation and conjecture on behalf of the defense.”

Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of a personal injury or death.

The jury of 12 comprises six men and six women, plus two alternates. One juror was dismissed before closing arguments on Tuesday morning.

Jurors met for almost three hours on Tuesday afternoon. Deliberations are slated to resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

