Julian Edelman, Logan Mankins and Adam Vinatieri finalists for Patriots Hall of Fame

FOXBORO, Mass. — Three Patriots legends are one step away from football immortality in New England.

Julian Edelman, Logan Mankins and Adam Vinatieri were announced Thursday as the organization’s finalists for the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Starting Thursday and through April 30, fans can vote for their choice to become the 37th enshrinee of the team’s Hall of Fame.

Former wide receiver Edelman joined the Patriots as a seventh-round draft pick out of Kent State in 2009. Edelman made the transition from college QB to wide receiver before developing into one of the most crucial players in New England’s 2nd dynasty of the 2010s. Edelman caught 620 passes for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns in 137 regular-season games but truly cemented his legacy in the postseason. The three-time Super Bowl champion caught 118 playoff passes (the third most in NFL postseason history) for 1,442 yards and 5 TDs. Edelman was named MVP of Super Bowl LIII for his 10 catch, 141-yard performance in the Patriots’ most recent championship effort.

Although he never won a Super Bowl, Logan Mankins has earned his reputation as one of the Patriots greatest offensive linemen. Mankins earned six All-Pro honors in his nine seasons in New England. Mankins started all 130 games in which he appeared in, including almost an entire season on a torn ACL. As one of Brady’s chief protectors, Mankins appeared in two Super Bowls.

Vinatieri spent 10 years in New England and delivered some of the most famous kicks in the league’s history. His game-tying kick in the 2001 AFC Divisional Round against the Oakland Raiders split the uprights and a blizzard has only been challenged in greatness by his game-winner later that night or his Super Bowl XXXVI-clincher.

Edelman and Vinatieri are up for the honor for the first time, while Mankins was also a finalist in 2022 and 2023.

Whoever is selected from the trio will join another Patriots legend in enshrinement.

Team owner Robert Kraft announced earlier this month that former head coach Bill Parcells will be inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame

“I called Bill Parcells, and I asked him if he would be kind enough to accept going into our Patriot Hall of Fame. He had been a finalist for five years,” Kraft told reporters in a video shared on X by the Patriots. “While both of us are alive...I thought it would be great, given what he’s done for the team, if he would accept entry as a contributor.”

Kraft said Parcells graciously accepted the invitation.

The Patriots will announce the newest member of the team’s Hall of Fame next month. The date and time of the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony has yet to be made official.

