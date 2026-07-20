Judge says decision on Pamela Smart’s bid for new trial could come within 60 days

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire judge said Monday that a decision on Pamela Smart’s request for a new trial is expected within the next 30 to 60 days.

Smart appeared virtually in court as she continued her effort to overturn her murder conviction in the killing of her husband, Gregg Smart.

A jury convicted Smart in 1990 of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and witness tampering after prosecutors said she persuaded her 15-year-old boyfriend and his friends to kill her husband. She has been serving a life sentence without parole.

During Monday’s hearing, Smart’s attorneys argued that prosecutors unfairly influenced jurors by presenting inaccurate transcripts and relying on secretly recorded conversations during the original trial. The defense contends those issues undermined the fairness of the proceedings and warrant a new trial.

Pam Smart Petition FILE - Pamela Smart answers questions from the defense in her murder conspiracy trial, March 18, 1991, in Rockingham County Superior Court in Exeter, N.H. (AP Photo/Jon Pierre Lasseigne, File) (Jon Pierre Lasseigne/AP)

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office pushed back against those claims, arguing that Smart received a fair trial and that her conviction should stand.

The high-profile case drew national attention more than three decades ago and continues to generate public interest as Smart pursues post-conviction relief.

The judge did not immediately rule from the bench but indicated a written decision is expected within the next one to two months. If granted, Smart could receive a new trial. If denied, her conviction and sentence would remain in place.

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