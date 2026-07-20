Pamela Smart appears before judge as she seeks to overturn her murder conviction

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Pamela Smart is scheduled to appear virtually before a New Hampshire judge Monday morning as she continues her effort to overturn her decades-old murder conviction.
Smart was convicted in 1990 of conspiring to kill her husband, Greg Smart, after prosecutors said she persuaded her 15-year-old boyfriend and his friends to carry out the shooting.
She is currently serving a life sentence without parole.
Her attorneys now argue that prosecutors unfairly influenced jurors during the trial by using inaccurate transcripts and secretly recorded conversations. They contend those issues violated Smart’s right to a fair trial.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office opposes the request, maintaining that Smart received a fair trial and that her conviction should stand.
The virtual court appearance is the latest development in a case that has drawn national attention for more than three decades.
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