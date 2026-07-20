Pamela Smart appears before judge as she seeks to overturn her murder conviction

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Pamela Smart is scheduled to appear virtually before a New Hampshire judge Monday morning as she continues her effort to overturn her decades-old murder conviction.

Smart was convicted in 1990 of conspiring to kill her husband, Greg Smart, after prosecutors said she persuaded her 15-year-old boyfriend and his friends to carry out the shooting.

She is currently serving a life sentence without parole.

Pam Smart Petition FILE - Pamela Smart answers questions from the defense in her murder conspiracy trial, March 18, 1991, in Rockingham County Superior Court in Exeter, N.H. (AP Photo/Jon Pierre Lasseigne, File) (Jon Pierre Lasseigne/AP)

Her attorneys now argue that prosecutors unfairly influenced jurors during the trial by using inaccurate transcripts and secretly recorded conversations. They contend those issues violated Smart’s right to a fair trial.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office opposes the request, maintaining that Smart received a fair trial and that her conviction should stand.

The virtual court appearance is the latest development in a case that has drawn national attention for more than three decades.

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