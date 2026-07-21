Boston police seek help identifying man who assaulted Downtown Crossing worker

Boston police are asking the public to help identify a man who allegedly assaulted a worker in the Downtown Crossing area last Friday morning.

Around 9:15 a.m., officers responded to a business in the area of Washington Street in Downtown Crossing for a reported assault and battery.

Police say the suspect in the photos allegedly became aggressive with an employee when asked to provide ID and began to assault the worker, placing him in a headlock and punching and kicking him.

The worker was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police say the suspect is described as a light-complexioned Black male, around 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a slim build, black curly hair, a mustache, and a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a white button-down shirt, a gray tie, black pants, and gray sneakers, and was carrying a black backpack.

He fled the area on foot toward Winter Street, according to Boston police.

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