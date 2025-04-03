Judge rules that renovation of White Stadium can move forward

BOSTON — The renovation of White Stadium can move forward.

A judge sided with the city and Boston Unity Soccer partners on Wednesday afternoon, declaring public parkland protections of the Massachusetts State Constitution does not apply to the proposed new stadium.

The Franklin Park defenders told Boston 25 News that their fight against the project is not over.

“The project’s full construction cost will not be clear until at least July, when construction bids are due, and we hope there is a limit to how much the city is willing to spend to prop up Boston Unity’s private investors,” the Franklin Park defenders said in a statement Wednesday.

Mayor Michelle Wu called the ruling “a historic victory.”

“In a City of sports champions, this is a historic victory. A renovated White Stadium will be open and used by BPS students, coaches, and community 15 hours per day, more than 345 days per year,” Wu said.

“We thank the Superior Court for twice affirming this vital project for our students and community as a year-round facility that will inspire the next generation of Boston students,” Wu said. “Together, after so many years of broken promises, we will give our young people and all our residents the scale of investment and opportunity that Franklin Park and our City deserve.”

White Stadium will be host to a professional women’s soccer team.

