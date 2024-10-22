Judge Beverly Cannone to oversee retrial of Karen Read

DEDHAM, Mass. — Karen Read’s second murder trial is set to begin in January.

The same judge who oversaw the first high-profile trial will be returning for the new one.

The court confirmed Monday that Judge Beverly Cannone will preside over the case once again.

Judge Cannone recently rejected the defense’s request to have some of the charges dropped.

Read is now appealing to the Supreme Judicial Court.

The first trial began on April 16 with jury selection and ended on July 1 when Cannone declared a mistrial.

Read is accused of backing her SUV into her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe and leaving him in the snow in 2022.

In July, Cannone tentatively scheduled Read’s retrial for Jan. 27, 2025.

