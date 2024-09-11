Karen Read’s legal team files appeal with SJC to overturn Judge Cannone’s decision on murder charge

DEDHAM, Mass. — Shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, Karen Read’s legal team filed an appeal with the state’s highest court.

They want the SJC to overturn Norfolk County Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone’s most recent ruling, where she denied a request from Read’s lawyers to dismiss two of her charges.

Those charges are second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

Read’s lawyers made that request after several jurors came forward to report that they unanimously agreed to find Read “Not guilty” on both of those charges during her first trial.

If you remember, that trial ended with a hung jury, after the foreman told Judge Cannone the panel was hopelessly deadlocked.

Read’s lawyers argue that keeping those charges violates Read’s double jeopardy protections and they are asking the SJC to weigh in on that.

This appeal is expected to be heard first by a single justice, and then the appeal could go to the full Supreme Judicial Court.

Read’s second trial is scheduled for January.

This appeal will likely have to be resolved before that trial can take place.

