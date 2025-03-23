Josh Kraft opens campaign headquarters in Roxbury

BOSTON — Josh Kraft has officially opened his campaign headquarters in Roxbury.

On Saturday afternoon, Kraft held his grand opening celebration. This will serve as a base for his campaign’s growing field operation.

Here they will support volunteer mobilization, voter engagement, and community outreach.

“Bering in the heart of Nubian Square means we are in the heart of the City of Boston,” Kraft said at the grand opening. “Everything starts and ends in Nubian Square and that is where our campaign is gonna start.”

Josh Kraft is the President of the New England Patriots Foundation and has led many of the Kraft family’s philanthropic initiatives. He also spent 30 years with the Boys and Girls Club of Boston among other organizations that give back to the community.

Kraft will run as a Democrat against incumbent Mayor Michelle Wu in the fall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

