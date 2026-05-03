Joel Embiid leads 76ers to 109-100 Game 7 win over Celtics to complete comeback from 3-1 deficit

BOSTON (AP) — Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals, beating the Jayson Tatum-less Boston Celtics 109-100 on Saturday night to complete the NBA’s 14th comeback from a 3-1 deficit.

Embiid finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Tyrese Maxey added 30 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. V.J. Edgecombe finished with 23 points and Paul George had 13.

Philadelphia, the No. 7 seed, will visit No. 3 New York on Monday in Game 1 of the second round.

The Sixers franchise, including its time as Syracuse Nationals, improved to 2-10 all-time in road Game 7s. Their only other win came in 1982 at the Boston Garden.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 33 points and nine rebounds. Derrick White had 26 points, including five 3-pointers. Neemias Queta finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds. The Celtics struggled from the 3-point line for the third straight game, finishing 13 of 49.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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