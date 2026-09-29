Joe Jonas surprises 7-year-old patient at Boston Children’s Hospital

BOSTON — A special visitor stopped by Boston Children’s Hospital before taking the stage in Boston Friday night.

Singer Joe Jonas surprised 7-year-old Walker Farrington, who is waiting for a heart transplant, after seeing a TikTok video posted by Walker’s mom.

In the video, Walker asked Jonas to visit the hospital so they could open Pokémon cards together. To his surprise, the singer made it happen.

Boston 25 News spoke with Walker in April when he shared his story while awaiting a lifesaving heart transplant.

Walker’s mom, Nicole, says it’s been a difficult journey, but moments like this bring joy and help make the road a little easier.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group